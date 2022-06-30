No need yet to lie in front of tanks: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said there was no need yet to lay down before tanks, adding what was required was that the entire nation should raise its voice against the cruelty of ‘imported government’ which was raising inflation.

“There is no need for this,” he replied to some party workers during his speech at the PTI workers convention here amid sloganeering. The workers claimed that they would even lay down before tanks if he ordered them to do so. He asked the party workers to go door to door and bring people out for the July 2 protest meeting at the Parade Ground.

Imran emphasised that it was his responsibility to hold protests and the entire nation to agitate against the ‘thieves’ imposed on Pakistan through a US conspiracy as America wanted them (rulers) to be their slaves.

The PTI chairman said they had been holding back inflation and did not increase oil and electricity rates while the IMF had been demanding of them (PTI government) to do so. Now everyone knew exactly that it was inflation that was unleashed on people during the last two months.



Referring to the Economic Survey, he claimed that during the last 17 years, no government had performed better than their's, whereas corrupt people had been imposed on Pakistan. The imported government has made petrol, diesel, electricity and flour expensive. There had not been as much inflation in history as it had been in the last two months, he claimed.

Imran said: “The Economic Survey says that the best performance in 17 years was ours, while the survey was released by the present government. There were record tax collection and exports in our time. The growth rate was at 6%, industries were growing.”

He said: “Nowadays there is no need of attack by external forces, just impose thieves and dacoits on the country, the country will be destroyed." He said that he was going to hold a historic meeting in Islamabad on July 2 at the Parade Ground and will prove that Pakistan was a living nation; everyone has to promise that they will go from house to house and no area of Islamabad should be left. “We have always protested peacefully and will continue staging peaceful protests for freedom,” he remarked.