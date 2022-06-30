PMSA, KU to collaborate on policy research in maritime affairs

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the University of Karachi (KU) have agreed to undertake integrated policy initiatives on various challenges along the 1046-kilometre coastline of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

It was decided in a meeting of DG PMSA Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig HI(M) and KU acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon held on Wednesday at the office of the vice chancellor, a statement said.

The meeting discussed collaborative efforts to identify and develop policy proposals and briefs for various stakeholders in maritime-related affairs. It was decided that both the institutions would facilitate each other in research, focusing mainly on maritime law, maritime security, blue economy, social uplift of coastal communities, challenges to the national coastline and local communities, conservation, and protection of marine flora and fauna, oceanography and maritime tourism.

Emphasis was laid on initiating dialogues on diverse issues related to maritime affairs among scholars, experts and policymakers with an aim to generate discussions on maritime awareness as well as socio-economic challenges faced by coastal communities for the benefit of policy circles and the masses.

To achieve these objectives, both parties would jointly organise trainings, workshops, seminars and similar events on maritime issues for capacity building of students and researchers. Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig HI(M) also offered internship opportunities to the KU students at the PMSA.

Earlier, the focal person of the KU-PMSA, Samina Qureshi briefed the members about the objectives of the MoU while Cdr M Faisal Sadiq COMOSRON23 from the PMSA shared the progress already achieved since the MoU signing in April last year.

The DG PMSA and the KU VC also exchanged souvenirs and organisational crests at the occasion. The PMSA delegation included Cdr Muhammad Farooq, Director of Training, and Lt Taimur, deputy director of coordination.