Hard to manage

Imran Khan was ousted from the prime ministerial seat through a no-confidence vote because, according to the then opposition, he couldn’t control rising inflation. His successor, Shehbaz Sharif, had vowed to fix the problem and provide relief to the people and was confident that he would succeed in it. The people pinned their hopes on him as he had the reputation of being a doer.

However, two months have passed, and the Shehbaz Sharif government has failed to control inflation or fix the economy. The dollar has crossed the Rs200 mark; fuel prices are at unbearable levels, and the prices of gas and electricity have also seen a sharp rise. One wonders what this government has done differently from the previous government. The people of Pakistan are being crushed under out-of-control inflation, and to make things worse, the menace of loadshedding is also getting difficult to manage. PM Shehbaz must realize that his government’s claims and even hard work are worthless if there is no on-ground improvement. Otherwise, the party will lose all credibility and face defeat in elections.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad