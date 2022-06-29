Soaring inflation

The Shehbaz Sharif government came to power with a lot of promises, but the first two months of this government clearly show that it cannot control rising inflation. Prices of essential commodities have doubled, forcing people to beg for money.
For salaried individuals, providing for their families has become a challenge. The government must come with a concrete plan to tackle the monster of inflation.
Mahmood Raza
Rawalpindi
