Man axed to death, sister injured over family dispute

A man was axed to death while his sister injured apparently over a family dispute on the outskirts of the city on Monday.
The incident took place in the Gadap City area. Police said that the incident might have occurred over a domestic dispute. The deceased man was identified as 38-year-old Shahid, son of Abdul Naveed, while his sister as 42-year-old Rasheeda. Police said a man, Hidayat, was behind the incident who was a close relative of the deceased and had been staying at the victim’s house for last 10 days.
Hidayat axed Shahid to death and injured his sister over a family dispute and escaped after committing the crime, police added. The body and the injured woman were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
