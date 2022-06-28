Maximum relief to people at model bazaars ordered

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the convener-ship of Secretary Industries Ahmed Javed Qazi with Chairman Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Muhammad Afzal Khokhar regarding overall improvement in 35 Punjab model bazaars for providing maximum relief to the general public.

Secretary Industries directed the officials concerned that immediate steps must be taken for provision of relief to the general public by ensuring availability of all essential commodities in model bazaars at subsidised rates.

He ordered that under-construction model bazaars should be completed on urgent basis and in addition to this, the company should ensure that quality of construction work must not be compromised.

He emphasised that model bazaar must be model in all aspects and family-oriented environment should be provided to people to enjoy all facilities under one roof. Chairman PMBMC appreciated secretary industries and his team for discharging their duties with responsibility and actively pursuing all tasks to provide better facilities to the people.

UVAS deans appointed: Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has appointed Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof Dr Saima as Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology and Prof Dr Muhammad Azam of the Department of Statistics and Computer Science as Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of three years.