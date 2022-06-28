‘Foolproof security to be ensured for cricket matches’

Rawalpindi:Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wasim Riaz Khan on Monday said foolproof security arrangements were being ensured for the security of national cricket team squad playing practice matches at training camp held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road, Shamsabad.

SSP (Operations) Wasim Riaz Khan visited the stadium to review security arrangements for practice session being held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesman.

The SSP also directed the concerned officials to remain high alert and perform their duties dedicatedly. He also ordered to keep a close eye on the suspicious activities in the vicinity and take requisite measures to counter any threat.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties. According to details, the six-day training camp of the national Test squad will be comprised of two two-day warm-up matches.

The training camp of the 18-member national Test squad has commended here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also shared photographs of the training camp on its official Twitter handle.

The first practice match will take place on June 26 and 27, meanwhile, the second match will be held from June to July 1. Following the conclusion of the training camp, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq will hold a press talk, intimating the media about the team’s preparation for the tour.

The first Test will commence on July 16, at Galle, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from July 24 to 28. The national team will also be playing in a three-day warm-up from July 11 to July 13 before the two tests.