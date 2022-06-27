 
close
Monday June 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

CM orders removal of encroachments at river banks

By Bureau report
June 27, 2022

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the divisional and district administrations to remove encroachments and stop illegal construction activities on river banks in Swat and other tourist spots of Malakand Division. He issued the directives while chairing a meeting, said a handout.

Comments