13 tourists injured in Kaghan valley road mishaps

MANSEHRA: As many as 13 tourists sustained injuries in two incidents that happened in Kaghan valley on Sunday.

The vehicle of a tourist family from Dera Ismail Khan plunged into a ravine at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road near Damgalla area.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted nine injured people to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where six of them were hospitalised.

In another incident at Shogran road, three tourists from Karachi sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where condition of all of them was stated to be out of danger.

The Rescue 1122 officials again warned tourists to avoid rash driving from Mansehra onwards as dangerous curves could cause untoward incidents.