CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery from June 28 to July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Phool Titli Aur Main
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Jamil. Titled ‘Phool Titli Aur Main’, the show will run at the gallery until June 30. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.
A House Without Walls
The VASL Artists’ Association is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Suleman Faisal and Ahsan Memon. Titled ‘A House Without Walls’, the show will run at The Gallery, T2F, until June 30. Call 021-35389043 for more information.
For the Love of Life
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rehman and Kiran Saleem. Titled ‘For the Love of Life’, the show is curated by Quddus Mirza, and will run at the gallery until June 30. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Awami Theatre Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.
Posheeda-o-Ayaan
The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that his religious party will honour the four...
The Sindh High Court has recently issued notices to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation , Sindh Solid Waste...
The Sindh inspector general of police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Sunday took notice of a video that went viral on Sunday...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered his subordinates to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan for...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the Kakri Ground will be a...
Buses would start their operations on the designated route No 1 of the bus service from Model Colony to Merewether...
