LG polls in Sindh’s 14 districts today. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Sindh is holding the first phase of local government elections on Sunday (today), where the ruling Pakistan People’s Party appears to be in a strong position in 14 districts from four divisions of the province

The 14 districts of Sindh, where the LG polls are being held today in the first phase, include Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar. The elections in the rest of the districts of Sindh will be held on July 24.

The provincial election commission has finalised all arrangements in this regard. At least 21,298 candidates are in field against 6,277 seats of 101 town committees, 23 municipal committees, 14 districts councils, four municipal corporations, eleven town municipal corporations and 887 union councils and union committees.

The election commission has established 9,222 polling stations with 29, 977 polling booths to facilitate the voters. Also, at least 1,985 polling stations are declared highly sensitive and 3,448 as sensitive. Paramilitary Rangers and police would be deployed at 2,980 highly sensitive polling stations across the province. Also, CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.



Meanwhile, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wished good luck to all the party’s ticket holders taking part in the first phase of the local bodies’ elections in the 15 districts of Sindh.

The PPP chairman took to twitter on Saturday evening and wrote: “Tomorrow is the Election Day, get out and vote for Bhuttoism, a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Sindh.”