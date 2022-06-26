Clash between brothers leaves teenager dead

A dispute over property among three brothers in Karachi’s Landhi neighbourhood took the life of a teenage shopkeeper on Saturday. Meanwhile, three more people were wounded in different incidents of firing in the city.

According to details, a minor was killed in a firing incident during a clash between brothers in the Labour Square area of Landhi within the limits of the Sukkan police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 17-year-old Zohaib Mujahid.

According to SHO Khalid Abbasi, there was a dispute between three brothers over property. He said they were fighting inside their house, but soon two of them ran out of the house as the third chased them and opened fire on them.

However, said the officer, the bullet hit and seriously wounded a nearby shopkeeper, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The SHO said the police arrested the three brothers — Naseer Gul, Ismail and Taj Gul — and also recovered the pistol.

Separately, 32-year-old Ramzan Barsat was shot during a clash in the Manghopir area. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

In another incident, 30-year-old Kashif Mehmood was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town’s Chishti Nagar area. He was taken to ASH. Police said the incident took place over a personal dispute.

Moreover, 45-year-old Syed Azhar Ali, son of Lal Hussain, was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.