People’s Bus Service to formally start in Karachi tomorrow

The Sindh Peoples Intra-District Bus Service will formally commence its commercial operations in Karachi tomorrow (Monday).

This announcement was made by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a tweet.

The test drive of the newly imported modern diesel-hybrid buses to ply under the bus service commenced in Karachi on June 4 on one of the designated routes from Model Colony to Metropole via Sharea Faisal.

The 240 imported buses are going to ply on seven routes in Karachi and one route in Larakana under the Sindh People’s Intra-District Bus Scheme.