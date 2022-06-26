Swiatek ‘overwhelmed’ by seeing Serena back

LONDON: World number one Iga Swiatek said Saturday she is “overwhelmed” to see Serena Williams back at Wimbledon, one year after the US legend limped away from the All England Club.
Williams, a seven-time champion at the tournament, and still chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title, will be playing her first singles match since her tearful, injury-enforced withdrawal in the first round in 2021.
“I saw her yesterday, I was pretty overwhelmed,” said Swiatek, the recently-crowned French Open champion.
“I didn’t know how to react. I wanted to meet her. I saw that she had so many people around her. I don’t know her team. It was pretty weird.
“But just seeing her around is great because she’s such a legend, there’s nobody that has done so much in tennis.”
Swiatek wasn’t even born when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1998.
But the Pole appreciates the ground-breaking achievements of the American and sees the 40-year-old still as a genuine threat despite her ring-rustiness.
DUBLIN: India’s young squad to Ireland for a two-match Twenty20 international series is a sign of the team’s...
EASTBOURNE: Petra Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a...
COLOMBO: Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia,...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic repeated his hardline refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccination Saturday as he resigned himself to...
LONDON: Emma Raducanu is poised for a return to the grass of Wimbledon next week as a Grand Slam winner -- under...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s young judoka Haseeb Mustafa on Saturday had a disappointing international debut when he went...
Comments