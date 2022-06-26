Official inaugurates anti-polio drive

TIMERGARA: Regional Director Health Malakand division Dr Shaukat Ali on Saturday administered anti-polio drops to children in Timergara and inaugurated a special campaign in
five union councils of Lower Dir district, which is to be conducted from June 27 to July 1st.
Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Dr Shaukat Ali said that the anti-polio campaign would be carried out in five union councils including Timergara, Chakdara, Mian Killay, Darangal and Maskini where there was a reasonable presence of Afghan refugees. He added that areas of Darangal and Maskini union councils would be focused during the campaign in particular.
Dr Shaukat Ali said that polio is a dangerous disease having a direct impact on family and society.
