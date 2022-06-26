Averting disaster

The first spell of the pre-monsoon rain has exposed the huge claims made by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab about the preparatory work he did to avoid urban flooding. The 2020 Karachi rains were the reason that political parties started a blame game, which ultimately resulted in his appointment as the city administrator. A problem with our political elite is that they make more efforts to promote their image than focusing on their performance.

This ‘image building’ does not lead to anything constructive, but it seems that nobody cares about the suffering of citizens. Rainfall in Karachi always results in avoidable deaths and destruction. People either get electrocuted or fall in open drains. There have been instances where sign boards fell over people, crushing them to death. The monsoon season is fast approaching, and the Met department has already released the forecast for heavy rains.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi