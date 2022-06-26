Expensive power

This refers to the letter, ‘The relief is out’ (June 22) by Ashfaq Sharif. One agrees with the writer’s observations. Electricity bills have certainly added a huge burden on citizens. The government recently approved an increase of Rs5 per unit in electricity prices. This hike has created so many hardships for low-income households.
On top of paying inflated bills, people have to put up with the curse of loadshedding. The government is requested to have some mercy on people and bring down the prices of essential products.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
