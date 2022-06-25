Massive reshuffling in police hierarchy

ISLAMABAD: In a massive reshuffling of the top hierarchy of police, six high-ranking police officers were posted to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police while two were transferred from ICT to other departments.
According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, the services of BS-20 PSP officer Waqar ud Din Syed, presently awaiting in the ED for further posting in ICT police. Capt (Rtd) Rommel Akram, another BS-20 PSP officer serving in National Police Bureau is transferred for further posting in ICT police.
BS-19 officer Syed Fareed Ali ,Maria Mahmood, a BS-19 officer, is transferred from National Police Academy to Capt (Rtd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, a BS-18 officer, were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in ICT police.
