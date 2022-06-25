Tsitsipas into Mallorca final

SANTA PONSA: Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Mallorca Open final after seeing off last four opponent Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.The Greek second seed took a little over an hour and a half to dismiss France’s Bonzi at the tournament he is using as a stepping stone to Wimbledon.
Tsitsipas, who needed three sets to get past American Marcos Giron in the quarter-finals, will play the winner of Friday’s second semi-final between Roberto Bautista Agut and Antoine Bellier.
Local hope Bautista Agut booked his place in the last four by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev.
Still seeking a first title on grass, Tsitsipas has lost in the first round on three of his four appearances at Wimbledon.
He was pitted against Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard in Friday’s draw for the third Grand Slam of the season which starts on Monday.
COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s unbeaten 45 and an inspired bowling performance helped Australia to a four-wicket...
EUGENE: Sha’Carri Richardson crashed out of the 100m heats at the US athletics World Championship trials on Thursday...
LONDON: Serena Williams has been drawn to face French debutant Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as the...
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s Environment Commission organised a colorful programme here at the KMC...
NEW YORK: Rory McIlroy fired an eight-under-par 62 to grab a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA...
BERLIN: Simona Halep’s Wimbledon hopes suffered a blow Friday when she withdrew from the semi-finals of the WTA...
Comments