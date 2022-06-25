Tsitsipas into Mallorca final

SANTA PONSA: Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Mallorca Open final after seeing off last four opponent Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.The Greek second seed took a little over an hour and a half to dismiss France’s Bonzi at the tournament he is using as a stepping stone to Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas, who needed three sets to get past American Marcos Giron in the quarter-finals, will play the winner of Friday’s second semi-final between Roberto Bautista Agut and Antoine Bellier.

Local hope Bautista Agut booked his place in the last four by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev.

Still seeking a first title on grass, Tsitsipas has lost in the first round on three of his four appearances at Wimbledon.

He was pitted against Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard in Friday’s draw for the third Grand Slam of the season which starts on Monday.