Open kutchery held in Ghaljo Upper Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai, Imtiaz Ali Shah Friday held an open kutchery to address issues and problems of tribesmen at Tehsil Headquarter Ghaljo.

The open kutchery was attended by elders of akhel, Mula Khel and Momozai tribes besides, Tehsil Chairman, Naib Tehsildars and officials of related department.

On the occasion, tribesmen informed the district administration about their problems relating to cellular network, absence of postal and banking services, irrigation schemes, dilapidated condition of roads, unsatisfactory services in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, tube wells and infrastructure development.

They said that locals are facing difficulties due to absence of cellular network in Ghaljo and Ismail Zai area urging authorities to consider the matter as soon as possible.