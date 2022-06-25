Over 150 cows diagnosed as lumpy skin carriers in Haripur: official

HARIPUR: The outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was reported from different parts of the district exposing the people to a difficult situation as to how they could confirm and buy a sacrificial animal.

The farming community from villages of Paniyan, Bhera, Afghan camps, Mirpur, Rehana and surrounding areas have informed about the outbreak of the LSD, saying that several of farm animals, especially cows and buffaloes, have been infected, and some people slaughtered the infected cattle to save the other animals.

When approached for comments, Dr Sohrab Ahmed Malik, district in-charge livestock department, confirmed that at least 150 animals, almost all cows, have been found infected by LSD virus and five of them have been killed so far.

However, he claimed that the mortality rate among the LSD carrying animals was between 4 to 10% and the disease, despite being communicable, was controllable and the farmers needed not to be scared but they should contact the nearest veterinary hospitals.

He said that the reason behind the outbreak of LSD in Haripur was transportation of cows and bulls from Punjab and they were the most hit species of livestock. He said the cross breed of cows was the most affected, and the local species (desi cows) have a very nominal infection rate. He said that the most-affected areas so far in Haripur were village Paniyan and surrounding areas, and a couple of villages bordering Punjab in Ghazi tehsil where the incidence of LSD was being reported.

However, he said that his staff was deployed at all the entry points of the district who were spraying animals with anti-ticks and anti-flies chemicals while the farm-based sprays in villages, whether reported with infected animals or otherwise, was also underway.

He urged the farmers to use anti-flies sprays in the ranches and livestock-keeping areas and clean the surface of floors of the rooms using fenile. He also urged the farmers to get their livestock vaccinated as one time administering a vaccine could save their animals and it hardly costs Rs300.

Dr Sohrab said further that the farmers must prefer the Turkish vaccine over Indian or any other country as the Turkish one is more effective.

He recommended that the farmers should immediately approach the District Headquarter Veterinary Hospital, Haripur or field hospitals in case they found symptoms of LSD as he claimed the disease, despite being communicable through ticks and flies, was controllable.