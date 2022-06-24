KP govt slammed for reducing powers of elected reps

MARDAN: Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar on Thursday criticised the provincial government for reducing the powers of the elected representatives through amendment in the Local Government Act 2013.

He was speaking at the Mardan tehsil council session at Town Hall. “According to the 2001 ordinance and 2003 local government act, powers should be given to elected members,” he added.

He said that the developing countries had focused on local government to improve the democratic system. “We have been elected by the people and we are answerable to them. And we can’t serve our people without powers,” he went on to add. He added that the elected members couldn’t come up to the expectations of the people without due powers.

“The provincial government has been violating the local government act and constitution. And we are going to launch a movement against the provincial government from Mardan and we will also hold a great convention and all the mayors and chairmen of other districts of the province will participate in it,” he added. The mayor added that a strong local government was necessary for progress, development and a better democratic system at local level.

He added that the provincial government had amended section 23-A and 25-A of the Local Government Act and reduced the power of mayor and chairman.

It was the violation of article 148 of the Constitution, he said, adding, under the Local Government Act 2013 the power of the selection of presiding officer rested with the mayor and chairman.