Blasphemous remarks of BJP leader condemned

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad Chairman Chaudhry Aurangzaib on Wednesday led a rally to protest the blasphemous remarks of a BJP leader.

Addressing the rally, he said the BJP leader’s derogatory remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) caused resentment among the Muslim community all over the world. He called upon all leaders of the Muslim world to prove their respect for Prophet (PBUH) and take action against the fascist rulers of India. He demanded the government sever all ties with India in the aftermath of the blasphemy committed by its leaders.