Transporters protest hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Goods Transport Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday staged a protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products and unnecessary checking by traffic, excise and customs officials.

Led by the association’s President Khwaja Mohammad Khan, Vice-Chairman Zafarullah Khattak and others, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters observed that increasing prices of petroleum products had created problems for them. Terming it an injustice, they said the traffic, excise and customs officials were creating problems for them by unnecessary checking and imposing heavy fines on them.

They asked the government to withdraw the increase in the prices of petroleum and direct the traffic, customs and excise officials to stop harassing them.