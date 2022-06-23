Nullahs and drains desilting completed in Tank

TANK: In order to cope with any emergency situation during recent rains, the district administration has completed cleaning and desilting rainwater nullahs and drains.

On the directive of Tank Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, the cleanup operation was conducted across the city and the nullahs and drains were cleaned to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater.

Hameedullah said that the initiative was aimed at coping with the emergency situation and avoiding losses to the properties of residents during rains. Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal monitored a team that reopened the closed rain gutters. Hameedullah said the district administration was using all its resources and mobilising all its staff and machinery for the purpose.

He urged the citizens to extend cooperation to the administration and inform them in time about any emergency situation. The official said the administration was working on a comprehensive strategy to solve the problems of the residents.­