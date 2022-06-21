Ayaan wins career's first medal

KARACHI: M Ayaan won silver medal in the under-11 category at Metro West Boston Summer Junior in the United States the other day.

This is the first medal of his career. Ayan, 10, belongs to a family of squash legends from Peshawar. He is a grandson of former World No 2 Mohib Ullah Khan. He is currently living in the US with his parents. He is trained by his father Khalid Atlas, former captain of national squash team, at LifeTime Athletic Club, Burlington.

“Ayaan is very talented and has capability to show podium performances. He will be participating in two more US sanctioned tournaments next month,” said Khalid Atlas, who is an ASF Level-II and WSF Level-1 coach, while talking to ‘The News’ from the US.