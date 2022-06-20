Imran calls for nullifying NA-240 by-poll

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to nullify the recent bye-election in Karachi NA-240 constituency, ‘marred by low turnout and violence’.

To this effect, he presided over a meeting of PTI’s political committee here, which took stock of the latest political situation and its future options against the incumbent government. Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi presented a detailed report on the by-election in NA-240 to the committee.

The forum expressed deep concern over the Election Commission's capacity and ability to conduct peaceful, free and transparent bye-election in just one constituency. It recommended to the ECP to completely nullify the NA-240 by-election.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman alleged the ECP performance in holding clean and transparent election in NA-240 was disappointing while only 8 percent turnout is largely an expression of disinterest in the election process by the people.