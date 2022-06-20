Efforts on to transform prison system, says IG

HARIPUR: Inspector General of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan on Sunday said that efforts were underway to transform the existing prison system into real rehabilitation centres so that the inmates could be equipped with education, marketable skills and moral values.

He was talking to reporters during his first visit to the Central Prison Haripur after taking over as IG Prison about a week back.

The IG said that he would focus on the practical steps of introducing reforms that could help meet the growing needs of correction and rehabilitation of prisoners which he claimed was the core objective of the prison system.

The official said that provision of modern technology to the prisons of KP was also among the priorities that he said keeping in view the growing population and requirements of the prisons.

He said that he was also working on incorporating the technical education and skill courses in the prisoners’ remission system so that those of the inmates learning different technical skills during their detention period, could get maximum benefit in their jails terms.

Superintendent Haripur Jail Hamid Azam briefed the IG about the ongoing projects including education, skills development, recreation and sports for the prisoners and the facilities being offered to the inmates including the juveniles and women.

The IG inaugurated the indoor gaming room consisting of table tennis, carom, chess and ludo that the Haripur jail administration has started providing for Juveniles and Adolescents inmates.