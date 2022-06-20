Girl killed, 8 injured in Oghi road mishap

MANSEHRA: A girl was killed and eight other persons sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Batkunder area of Oghi on Sunday.

The jeep, which was on its way to Ghidda area from Oghi, met with an accident when its driver Mohammad Shafique lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn.

The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced a 17-year-old daughter of one Mulla Jee as dead.

The rest of the injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the people of Baffa have complained that the appointment process for the lower grade employees in the Education Department (Male) hasn’t started yet.