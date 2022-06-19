Fake ‘leaked paper’ news becomes highlight of first day of Inter exams

A fake news circulated by some television channels caused unnecessary controversy on Saturday as the Intermediate examinations started in the city.

At least two media outlets broadcast unverified report that the ‘examination paper of biology’ was leaked prior to the examination. However, there was no examination of biology scheduled for Saturday and the ‘leaked’ examination paper was fake.

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin categorically rejected the news regarding the leaked exam paper before the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Annual Examinations 2022 commenced on Saturday.

He said two channels ran fake news against the BIEK after some reporters received a factually incorrect WhatsApp message.

“Someone had forwarded a fake paper of biology through WhatsApp to the reporters. Instead of crosschecking the authenticity of the news, the channels broke the news that the paper of biology was leaked at least one hour before the exam started,” Prof Saeeduddin said.

According to a statement issued by the BIEK, the channels and reporters involved in disseminating the fake news later apologised to the board officials.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the HSSC exams, aspirants in the morning and evening shifts attempted the exams of Botany Part-II, Economics Part-II, Clothing and Textile Part-I and Business Mathematics.

Prof Saeeduddin, BIEK Controller of Examinations Abdul Aleem Khanzadah and other officials visited the Government Abdullah College for Women, Premier College Nazimabad and other examination centres for inspection. They checked facilities provided to the students in those exam centres and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.