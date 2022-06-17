Fresh breach occurs in Baizai irrigation channel

PESHAWAR: Water supply from the ill-planned multi- billion Baizai irrigation channel has once been stopped to many villages in rural Mardan and Malakand districts due to a major breach in the water supply channel.

The farmers in the two districts, known for the fertile land and producing better crops, fruits and vegetables, demanded of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the irrigation minister to take note of the issue, saying the water supply was suspended at a time when crops needed additional water due to dry weather and sizzling heat.

The farmers in rural Katlang subdivision held am emergency meeting and decided to bring an immediate attention of the government towards this important issue.

According to the farmers, water supply from the Baizai Irrigation Channel stopped due to a huge breach in the water channel at Palai village of the Malakand district.

“The disruption of water supply from the main channel would result in huge losses to the standing crops of sugarcane, orchards and vegetables, if damage was not repaired immediately,” a farmer in Katlang told The News.

The Irrigation Department has already initiated repair work and all sensor officials were actively engaged to complete the repair process and restore water supply to the farmers.

The officials said they were aware of the impacts on farmers and their crops if water supply was not restored, saying they would soon repair the damaged portion.

The farmers were, however, concerned about their precious cash crops, saying the crops would get damaged if not given water every week.

It is not the first-time water supply from the same channel was disrupted. It is apparently due to the poor construction work and lack of interest of the Irrigation Department that water is stopped in critical times and thus causing heavy losses to crops.

The Baizai Irrigation Channel Project completed at a cost of Rs3.5 billion is meant to irrigate 25000 acres of the land in Malakand and Mardan districts of the province.

The project which includes the main canal of 39 km length along with three douches of 1626 meter length, starts from Wartair Dobandi(Malakand) and ends up at village Matta of Katlang Tehsil in Mardan district.