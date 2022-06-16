‘Health insurance PM’s brainchild’

LAHORE:Health insurance is the brainchild of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; this was stated by Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique while chairing an important meeting on Universal Health Insurance at Punjab Health Initiative Management Company on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister reviewed further steps for universal health insurance in the meeting, which was attended by Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and State Life Insurance Company officials.

State Life Insurance Company officials briefed the provincial minister on the details of empaneling and treatment of more hospitals in Punjab for Universal Health Insurance. Provincial minister said, "We are trying to provide maximum free medical treatment to the people of Punjab through Universal Health Insurance”.

He said Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz want to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. In order to provide better treatment facilities to the people of Punjab, more hospitals are being fast-tracked. “We also want to provide bone marrow transplantation facility to the families of Punjab through Universal Health Insurance”.

He said complaints from the public regarding Universal Health Insurance would be addressed on priority basis. Treatment of patients will be monitored through Universal Health Insurance by visiting selected hospitals of Punjab.

LGH admin asked to remain alert for rainy season: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-Freed Zafar directed the administration of Lahore General Hospital to remain alert and complete all the arrangements for drainage in view of pre-monsoon and rainy season.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that stock of all essential medicines for prevention of skin diseases and diarrhea caused during rainy season should be made available. He directed the AMSs/DMSs to ensure that the sanitation staff under their supervision ensures cleaning of garbage/sewerage drains from the roofs of the hospital so that rain water does not accumulate on the roofs of the building.

He further said that the level of the hospital is below from Ferozepur Road therefore de-watering pumps should be kept functional to secure the basement and old wards. Disposal pumps should be operated at full capacity for drainage of standing water in low-lying areas if required. The purpose of these measures is to save the patients and their relatives from difficulties. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on hygiene standards in LGH.

PGMI Principal said that children who play in rainwater get skin diseases and their stomach and intestines are also affected due to non-use of clean water and eating rotten vegetables and fruits. He directed the MS and Chief Pharmacist to ensure adequate supply of these medicines and to take special care of the patients.

Prof Al-freed Zafar also appealed to the people to use boiled water in rainy days and use aquapura tablets in the stored water in the house so that the water can be disinfected.