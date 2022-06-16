Rs685bn allocated for Annual Development Programme

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs685 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of fiscal year 2022-23 with an increase of 22 percent as compared to the current fiscal year 201-22 here Wednesday.

The highest allocation has been made in the social sector as Rs272.6 billion has been specified with the increase of 33 percent from the current fiscal year. Similarly budget allocation for health sector has been increased by 79 percent as Rs174.5 billion has been allocated. Furthermore Rs63.7 billion has been specified for education sector with an increase of 17 percent from fiscal year 2021-22. For the infrastructure development Rs164 billion has been allocated which is 13 percent higher than the current fiscal year and Rs78 billion for roads with the increase of 34 percent from the current fiscal year. The major development programmes for the financial year 2022-23 include for South Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs31.5 billion, Rs58.5 billion for Sustainable Development Programme, Rs125 billion for Universal Health Insurance Programme, Rs1 billion for establishment of Nursing University at PKLI, Rs3.65 billion for the Transformation of Agriculture in Punjab, Rs4.8 billion for Afternoon School Programme, Establishment of Universities in five major cities at a cost of Rs1.7 billion, Rs5.5 billion for the Construction of Additional Classrooms., Rs10.9 billion for Road Maintenance Rehabilitation Programme. The other initiatives include provision of Laptops at cost of Rs1.5 billion, revamping of THQ and DHQ hospitals at cost of Rs3.1 billion, Skill Development Programme Rs4.2 billion and Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Rs0.5 billion.

The PTI government initiative of health cards will also be continued with an allocation of Rs127.34 billion. The health sector has the highest allocation with Rs173 billion, including Rs152 billion for specialised healthcare and medical education and Rs21 billion for primary and secondary healthcare. The special initiatives is the second highest allocation of Rs110.5 billion while the road sector has the third highest allocation with Rs78 billion. The education sector’s total development allocation is Rs56.2 billion, out of which school education would get Rs39 billion, higher education Rs13 billion, special education Rs1.2 billion and literacy and non-formal education Rs3 billion. Moreover, Rs7.5 billion has been specified for sports and youth affairs, Rs2.4 billion for population welfare, Rs1.6 billion for social welfare, Rs11.95 billion for water supplies and sanitation, while Rs900 million for women development.

For the Local Government and Community Development projects Rs19.05 billion has been allocated, Rs27.63 billion for energy sector, Rs21.37 billion for Urban Development Programme, Rs14.77 billion for Agriculture Sector, Rs4.5 billion for Forestry, Rs990 million for Wildlife, Rs1.1 billion for Fisheries, and Rs500 million for Food Department’s Development Projects. Furthermore, Rs12.5 billion has been allocated for Industries, Commerce and Investment, Rs4.29 billion for Livestock & Dairy Development, Rs1.5 billion to Mines and Minerals, Rs1.22 billion for Tourism, Rs6 billion for Governance and Information Technology, Rs500 million for Labour and HR Development, Rs6.32 billion for Transport, Rs1.8 billion for Emergency Services (Rescue 1122), Rs5 billion for Environment and Climate change, Rs530 million for Information and Culture, Rs700 million for Archaeology, Rs680 million for Auqaf and Religious Affairs.