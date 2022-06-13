Budget 2022-23 is far better than PTI’s: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the federal budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 represents a significant improvement in several ways as our budget is far better than the budgets of PTI.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the budget has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan, and targeted subsidies for financially weaker people. The PM said that more importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich.

The coalition government unveiled the 'toughest' federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs9.5 trillion as it seeks to fulfil the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions. But PTI, the main opposition party,has rejected the finance bill and called it an "unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget", reported Geo News.

The federal government unveiled the budget amid strict conditions laid forth by the IMF for the revival of the $6 billion loan programme stalled for months over policy breaches. Separately, after forecast of heavy rainfall by the Meteorological Department in coming days, the prime minister directed the federal and provincial authorities to take preemptive measures for preventing human and collateral losses.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the PM directed the concerned ministries and departments to alert the provinces and district administrations. He ordered them to take precautionary measures and ensure availability of relief equipment in low-lying areas for prevention of losses. The prime minister instructed to formulate a comprehensive strategy through joint action of Federation and provinces.

Besides, he also directed the authorities to take measures for the protection of crops and livestock in the agricultural areas. The premier also ordered the concerned administrations to issue alerts for the areas in danger and shift the residents of those areas at safe places.