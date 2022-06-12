NA to discuss BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold a discussion on the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) on Monday.
In a statement on Saturday, he condemned BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks and said the remarks hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims across the world.
He said the National Assembly should pass a resolution against the reprehensible incident in India. The resolution would send a clear message to the world that “we are ready to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)”.
Meanwhile, Ashraf, following the request of Shehbaz, decided to discuss the issue of derogatory remarks by the fascist BJP leaders during the budget session of the National Assembly on Monday.
He allotted one hour for the discussion and invited the opposition to attend the session. He said this was not a matter concerning a political party or an individual but a matter of faith. The discussion on the issue would be followed by a debate on budget.
