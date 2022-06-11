Family clarifies report on Musharraf’s health

KARACHI: The family of former president Pervez Musharraf has rebutted the rumours of his death, saying he is critically ill but not on ventilator.

Reacting to the death rumours doing the rounds on the social media, the family of Pervez Musharraf said he was not on a ventilator, adding that he had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).

“Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in daily living,” wrote the family on the Twitter handle of Pervez Musharraf. Earlier, the social media was abuzz with rumours of death of former president Pervez Musharraf.