Fact-finding committee yet to hold first meeting

KARACHI: Only Nine days are left before the deadline (June 20) expires given by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to the committee it formed to ascertain the reasons behind the failure of the national team to qualify for the semifinals of Asia Cup but the committee has not yet met even once.

The three-member fact finding committee comprises Olympian Kaleemullah, Olympian Nasir Ali and Zahir Shah.

Around one week has passed since the Green-shirts returned home from Jakarta after failing to reach the last-four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 as a result of which the country also failed to reach t.

Several technical mistakes were made in the all-important match against Japan. Pakistan played well and scored two goals needed for the victory but at the end result was 3-2 in Japan’s favour.

It is believed that the team management could not handle the situation properly during this crucial match against Japan.

Pakistan played well but on technical grounds Pakistan were deprived of two goals.

According to sources close to the committee, the meeting could not be hold so far because head coach Seigfried Aikman and coach Wasim Ahmed are out of the country.

Sources said that it is expected that both would reach Pakistan in a few days, when Pakistan hockey teams will be ready to start its training for Commonwealth Games.

PHF sources said Pakistan hockey team’s training camp would be held later this month. The place for the training camp is yet to be decided. The players for the training camp and other details will be announced soon.

The training camp is expected to have 30-35 players and it is expected that the first phase of the training camp will be held in Abbottabad for improving the fitness of the players.

The future of the remaining senior players in the national hockey team is a big question for the selection committee, the team management and the PHF high officials.

Sources said that majority of the selectors want the whole team to consist of young players keeping in mind the future requirements. But on the insistence of team management some senior players were included for Asia Cup.

The Commonwealth Games 2023 will be tougher than the Asia Cup. In Commonwealth Games, Pakistan are in Pool A, along with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland.

All teams except Scotland are considered stronger than Pakistan.

Australia are on top in the FIH world rankings. New Zeeland are 9th, South Africa 16th and Pakistan 18th. Scotland are ranked 20th.