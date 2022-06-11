CM terms CTD force vanguard to end terrorism

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz paid a detailed visit to the CTD headquarters and inspected different sections, including the training block and counter-violent extremism block, cybercrime unit, geo-fencing centre, laboratories, and IT section. He appreciated the professional skills of the staff and admired the steps to modernise it.

The chief minister distributed cash rewards and commendation certificates among the officers for resolving the Anarkali blast case and arresting terrorists.

He pointed out that the foundation of CTD was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as Punjab chief minister and this organisation has now become a grown-up body. The CTD force is our vanguard for eradication of terrorism, he said and approved recruitment against new posts and directed the chief secretary to complete the process without delay.

Additional IG (CTD) and SSP (Training Wing) briefed him about the successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists. The CM assured to provide the latest weapons and technology to the CTD while commending its role in combating terrorism and highlighted that modern policing is part of the priority strategy.

Provincial ministers, including Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarrar, Ayub Gadhi, CS, IGP, ACS (Home), Additional IG (CTD) and others were present while Jahangir Khanzada MPA, Addl IG (South Punjab), RPOs of Bahawalpur and DG Khan and DPOs of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur participated through a video link.

PRICES STABILITY: The chief minister after the provision of subsidised flour across the Punjab province has once again come into action to further reduce the burden of price-hike on the common man.

Hamza Shehbaz sought a comprehensive plan with regard to bring stability in the prices of daily use necessary kitchen items. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to devise such a mechanism in which a common man could get necessary kitchen items at nominal rates with continuity.

“The focus of my endeavours is to provide relief to the common man and for attaining this objective the government machinery will have to become more pro-active”. Hamza Shehbaz directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to carry on field visits in their respective areas continuously for the purpose of price control. He also ordered them to upload all pictures of field visits and videos on the dashboard with date and time.

The chief minister further directed that the supply chain of essential commodities should be further improved. The chief minister presided over the meeting which was attended by the Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Industries, Food and the officials concerned.

FELICITATES PA PRESS GALLERY BODY: Hamza Shehbaz has congratulated the newly-elected President of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Bajwa, Secretary Ahsaan Ahmad and other office-bearers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister extended best wishes to the new body and observed that the role of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery was important in parliamentary reporting. It is hoped that the newly-elected president and the secretary would play a positive role in promoting responsible journalism, he added.