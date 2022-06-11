CUI, Turkish university to cooperate in education

Islamabad : Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) inked an inter-institutional agreement with Usak University, Turkey at the campus of the later in a graceful ceremony.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector Comsats University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Ekrem Savas, Rector Usak University signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions to expand cooperation in academic and applied research as well as to formalize student and staff exchange.

The agreement was inked at the 3rd International Staff Week having participation of Academic Leaders from over 15 countries including Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Pakistan, Iran, North Macedonia, Tunisia, Georgia, Hungry, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Chile, Algeria, Malaysia and Argentina.

While speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Afzal informed participants of the International Staff Week about the active engagement of Comsats with Turkish universities and research centres.