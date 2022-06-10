Zardari hosts dinner on eve of budget

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to show unity in the ranks of the ruling alliance, the leaders and members of the coalition government attended the dinner hosted by former president Asif Ali Zardari on the eve of the Budget 2022-23. They resolved to steer the country out of crises.
The leaders of the ruling alliance discussed the current political and economic situation in the country and focused on the next fiscal year’s budget being presented in the National Assembly today (Friday).
The leaders who attended the meeting included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, JUI(F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool, JWP head Shah Zain Bugti, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi, MNA Aslam Bhootani, BNP (Mengal) leader Agha Hassan Baloch and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan.
In addition, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, MLA of Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Yasin, Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others were also present at the dinner.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the dinner meeting as he was in self-quarantine after returning from the foreign trip. On the occasion, leaders of coalition partners expressed confidence in the prime minister and appreciated the efforts of Asif Ali Zardari for uniting the coalition partners on a single platform.
