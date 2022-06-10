Celebrating innovation, sustainability on Sweden Day

Islamabad : The Sweden Day was celebrated with the theme of ‘Pioneer the Possible’ with focus on Sweden’s journey towards becoming the world’s first fossil-free welfare state.

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson in collaboration with prominent Swedish companies co-hosted a reception at the Swedish Residence in Islamabad. The ambassador welcomed the guests and said `A green industrial revolution is underway in Sweden. Today we are presenting to you how far Swedish companies have come in terms of sustainability and innovation - and that Sweden is open for co-creation and collaboration.”

Several prominent Swedish companies showcased technologies and solutions developed by them as they lead in innovation and sustainable transformation and shared their experiences of contributing to the green transition in Sweden. Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change took a detailed tour of the companies stall and appreciated the strong Swedish business presence in Pakistan.

An exhibition featured Sweden’s climate strategy and what Sweden has to offer as a nation of innovation and knowledge with examples of innovative companies driving the change. The exhibition has been developed by Swedish Institute in cooperation with Fossil Free Sweden, Environmental Protection Agency and Business Sweden.