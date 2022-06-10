 
Friday June 10, 2022
Petty politics

June 10, 2022

Imran Khan is doing petty politics on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. He is frequently convincing the ‘neutrals’ to intervene on the pretext of the current economic crunch so he can regain power. He needs to show some maturity and must realize that he was ousted because of his poor governance; his team could not take well-thought-out decisions.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi

