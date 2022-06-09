Consistency key for Mueller

BERLIN: Thomas Mueller says Germany must be more consistent and score wins over the top nations if they are to be considered among the favourites for the looming World Cup finals.

A Harry Kane penalty two minutes from time at Munich’s Allianz Arena saw England snatch a 1-1 draw with Germany on Tuesday in their Nations League clash.

Germany dominated for long periods and took the lead through Jonas Hofmann until defender Nico Schlotterbeck conceded a late penalty by fouling Kane.

The Germans are unbeaten in all 11 games under head coach Hansi Flick, but could only draw with England, Italy and the Netherlands in their last three games. “It’s a bitter note that we’re again not getting the three points,” Mueller moaned in Munich.