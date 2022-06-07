PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that his residence of Bani Gala had been the "headquarters for corrupt practices" during the PTI's government's tenure.

Addressing the PMLN's social media team in Lahore, she said the revolution that was going to happen in every nook and corner of the country nowadays is busy securing bail against arrest. “You have escaped arrest and are hiding in Peshawar," she further said.

Maryam talked about the alleged audio recording between real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter that had emerged on Sunday, according to which former first lady Bushra Bibi had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring and had instead demanded a five-carat one from the Riaz family.

Shedding light on the allegations of corruption levelled against Farah Khan aka Farah Gogi — a close aide of Bushra Bibi who flew to Dubai back in April — Maryam said that she acted as Imran Khan's frontwoman to carry out corrupt activities.

“Farah Gogi ran away from the country. If you have the courage, then face the courts like Maryam Nawaz,” she said adding that Nawaz Sharif was the son of Pakistan and he will remain so.



"This is a small case which is enough to open the eyes of the nation and the world. Everyone should know the extent of bribery that took place [under Imran Khan's nose] for each job placement, appointment, or transfer in Punjab," she added.

It may be mentioned that, Malik Riaz in a message on Sunday had said: “With latest technologies as deep fake, fabricating an audio conversation shouldn’t be a surprise. The audio associated to me on social media is obviously a product of this technology.

“I don’t wish to involve in political campaigns of any party, but the most appalling fact is that my voice and reference is being misused to settle personal and political scores. “I absolutely detest these continuous attacks on me, now involving my family too. I intend to pursue this matter legally too and will be using all possible legal forums to find people behind this conspiracy against me.

“Anyone found to be originator and facilitators in spreading fake material will be taken to task,” he concluded. Talking about the previous government's performance, Maryam said that Khan not only failed to deliver in the last four years but could not present an account of his performance during his tenure either.

She added that the country was about to default and the foreign exchange reserves were empty because of Khan's ineffective economic policies. "The previous government wreaked havoc with every sector and incidents involving terrorism witnessed a rise," she said, adding that Pakistan was at a stage where the PMLN was not concerned with politics but was worried about saving the country.

Commenting on the rising inflation in the country and the increased prices of petrol, the PMLN vice president added that the coalition government had to make hard decisions due to the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She further said that electricity loadshedding in the country was happening due to the circular debt, which had reached Rs2.4 trillion.

Talking about PTI's "Azadi March" towards Islamabad on May 24-25, Maryam said that the federal capital was attacked. "Is there any government who had attacked and burned Islamabad in the name of love for Pakistan," she questioned.

Maryam said that even now when the country has a responsible Prime Minister who started working at 5.00 am till late at night, Imran wanted to create anarchy in the country and didn’t want Shehbaz Sharif to deliver.She further said that the previous government scarred Pakistan's ties with its close friends. "They have deliberately installed landmines for the current government in their hatred for Pakistan," she added.

She said in the first six weeks Shehbaz Sharif brought down the price of flour from Rs80 per kg to Rs40 per kg and Sugar price was brought down to Rs70 from Rs120. She said this was the performance of the present government from which they [PYI government] were afraid.

She said that from now on PMLN’s new slogan will be “we will do it.” She said that it was a challenge for us to take over the government in difficult times and we did it because we were not afraid of challenges. When Nawaz Sharif came into power, there was a load shedding of 20 to 22 hours. Nawaz Sharif did not have a magic wand but spirit to serve and he did that.

Maryum said that very soon Shehbaz will get a very good and massive investment package from friendly countries, which were angry with Pakistan due to Imran. She said Pakistan need foreign investment to stand on its feet and for this a conducive environment was needed but Imran Khan was trying to create anarchy. Addressing the PMLN's social media team, Maryam said the party could not focus on the power of social media, however, it is going to launch a separate team for each online platform.