IHC seeks commission’s report on two missing brothers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) to submit its report on two missing brothers — Zahid Amin and Sadiq Amin — of Rawalpindi.

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also directed the commission to give reasons for not acting to recover the two brothers. As the hearing began, commission’s registrar requested the court to grant some time for submission of report. The CJ questioned the request for more time, asking is there any matter more important than this (case)?

However, the Additional Attorney General (AAG) contended that the case does not fall in the IHC jurisdiction for being sub judice in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench. The CJ, however, rejected the AAG’s position, observing the case is now pending with the commission that falls in IHC’s jurisdiction. Zahid Amin went missing in 2014 while his brother disappeared in 2021.