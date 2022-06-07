PPP leader blames price hike on Imran’s agreement with IMF

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Zahir Ali Shah has held the ousted prime minister Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing price hike and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had signed an agreement with International Monitory Fund (IMF) in this regard.

Addressing a presser on Monday, he said that Imran Khan had been imposed on Pakistan and those who had imposed the ousted premier were also not happy due with him to the irresponsible attitude of their blue-eyed person. Flanked by the party’s city workers, Zahir Ali Shah observed that various industries had been closed.

“There is no electricity, gas and diesel supply. ,” he said, adding that they should not have handed over Pakistan to a person like Khan who had pushed the country towards destruction.The PPP leader said that they had ousted Imran Khan from power and would defeat him on every political front. He said that the children of Imran Khan were studying abroad and he had no interest in Pakistan.

The PPP leader said that the KP government had achieved huge loans, but people did not know where those funds were spent. He said the province was brought under debt but no developmental work was completed. He said that only the Bus Rapid Transit (PRT) was completed but that was done only for getting kickbacks.

The PPP leader alleged that various forests were set ablaze in the province to avoid accountability and investigations into the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.He criticised the KP chief minister for stating that he would migrate to Afghanistan and using forces to enter the federal government and said such irresponsible statements had exposed the KP rulers’ mentality.