Int’l moot at HoU on June 7

Our correspondent
HARIPUR: The first three-day international conference on “Different Aspects of Social, Administrative and Psychological Sciences” is scheduled to begin at the University of Haripur on June 7.
Vice-Chancellor University Professor Dr Shafiqur Rehman will be the patron of the conference while Prof Dr Amara Gul chairperson of Department of Psychology would be the chief organiser of the conference, Deputy Registrar, Riaz Muhammad here on Sunday
He said the Faculty of Social Sciences would be organizing the event where different departments of the Faculty will hold parallel sessions and the leading national and international professors and experts would be in attendance on this occasion.
