Christopher Reeve’s son weighs in on latest ‘Superman’ reboot

Christopher Reeve son, Will Reeve opened up about what he thinks of the David Corenswet and rest of the new Superman cast and crew.

The 33-year-old journalist revealed that the cast and crew don't need to seek the approval of Reeve family since they have already given it.

In the recent episode of Good Morning America, the ABC News correspondent said, "I just wanna say: my dad, and my siblings, and I, we’re not gatekeepers of Superman."

"David and the rest of the cast and crew don't need to seek our approval or even welcome us on their journey, but we're grateful that they did and excited for everybody to see it," he added.

Elsewhere during the show, he also shared his experience of his first encounter with Corenswet on the film set in Atlanta.

"We're sitting watching all these monitors and things and, out of the corner of my eye or whatever, I hear someone go, ‘Hi, Will.’ With a deep voice," he said.

Reeves went on to recall how see saw red and blue of the Superman suit and not only didn't remembered his dad but also was unable to register who it was.

"And I just look up, I go, 'Oh, wow. That's Superman.' Who, of course, I associate with my dad," he said.

Reeves continued, "So, once I got my bearings, the first thing I did was tell David how excited and supportive I and my family feel for him."

The journalists also have a small cameo role in the new reboot as a reporter who aligns perfectly with Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent the Daily Planet Journalist.

The film is set to release on July 11.