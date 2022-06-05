Hoti asks ex-PM not to use Pakhtuns for political motives

TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked ex-prime minister Imran Khan not to use Pakhtuns for his political motives and go back to Banigala.

“Enough is enough, the guest of Banigala should now go to his hometown and stop using Pakhtuns for his personal political gains,” he told a public meeting in Jalala near here. On this occasion, many prominent persons of the area quit their respective parties and announced joining the ANP.

Haider Hoti said that the ex-premier should not create hatred among the people of federating units.

He suggested that giving funds to the public representatives should be stopped and that they should be diverted to welfare of the poor so they could be able to meet both ends. The ex-chief minister said that people were bearing the brunt of the agreement signed by former prime minister Imran Khan with the IMF during his rule in the country.