Hoti asks ex-PM not to use Pakhtuns for political motives

TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked ex-prime minister Imran Khan not to use Pakhtuns for his political motives and go back to Banigala.
“Enough is enough, the guest of Banigala should now go to his hometown and stop using Pakhtuns for his personal political gains,” he told a public meeting in Jalala near here. On this occasion, many prominent persons of the area quit their respective parties and announced joining the ANP.
Haider Hoti said that the ex-premier should not create hatred among the people of federating units.
He suggested that giving funds to the public representatives should be stopped and that they should be diverted to welfare of the poor so they could be able to meet both ends. The ex-chief minister said that people were bearing the brunt of the agreement signed by former prime minister Imran Khan with the IMF during his rule in the country.
MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa police have sought public help in tracing Dua Zehra of Karachi and her husband as the...
MANSEHRA: Assistant Commissioner Oghi Hasrat Khan has paid the surprise visit to many basic health units and assured...
NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday arrested a married woman and her alleged paramour on the charges of killing her...
PESHAWAR: The bureaucrats and lawyers announced a province-wide strike against each other on Monday to protest an...
PESHAWAR: Demanding the reopening of the trade routes with Afghanistan, the members of the Khogakhel tribe and...
DIR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan...
Comments