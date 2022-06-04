145 vie for HEC chairperson post

KARACHI: The Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has received more than 145 applications for the post of chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
In this regard, a meeting was chaired by the Convener of the Search Committee, Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer, to examine the applications.
Secretary of the committee Naheed Shah Durrani informed the members about the details. The meeting reviewed the applications and rejected those of non-qualified candidates. The applications of 52 candidates were declared acceptable and it was also decided that the interview process of candidates would be completed soon.
Some members objected to the two-year term of HEC chairperson and said that the term should be restored to four years.
Rana Tanveer said that the appointment of the chairperson would be done on merit. Replying to a question regarding the vacant post of chairperson for five days, the minister said that a summary regarding the appointment of acting chairperson had been sent to the prime minister.
